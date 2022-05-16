Parkgene (GENE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,854.00

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.50 or 1.00014045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00107260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.