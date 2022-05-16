PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCCWY)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.