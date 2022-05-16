PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

