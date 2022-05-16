PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,247 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 671.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

