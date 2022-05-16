PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 678 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after buying an additional 475,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $7.33 on Monday, reaching $492.73. 65,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.11 and its 200-day moving average is $484.89. The company has a market cap of $462.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

