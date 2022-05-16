PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $24.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,296.28. 43,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

