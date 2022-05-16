PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 965,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $91.58. 1,041,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. The company has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

