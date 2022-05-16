PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,307,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $284.94 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.13 and a 200 day moving average of $362.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

