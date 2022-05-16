PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,243. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16.

