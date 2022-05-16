PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,309 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,352.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $31.12. 152,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,823. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.