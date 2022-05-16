PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.36. The stock had a trading volume of 373,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

