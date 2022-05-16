PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $551,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,341. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

