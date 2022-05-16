Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 5,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

