Pecaut & CO. Takes $2.84 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

