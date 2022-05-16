Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,495 shares of company stock valued at $128,621. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

