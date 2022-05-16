Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 38,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.