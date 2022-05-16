Peony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,057.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $43.37 million and $87,057.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 232,621,022 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

