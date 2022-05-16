pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $656,733.38 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $656,733.38 and $31.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 70.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00520870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,935.84 or 1.76657515 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.