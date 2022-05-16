PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE PEP traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $175.47. 109,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,305. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.