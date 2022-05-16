Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.