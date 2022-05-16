Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.
