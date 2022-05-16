Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWPPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:PWPPW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

