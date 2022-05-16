Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 149,592 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLK. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

