PetroDollar Price Down 12.3% This Week (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $835,305.15 and $31.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

