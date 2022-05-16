Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $50.85. 773,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,509,563. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

