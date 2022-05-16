Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,434,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,239. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

