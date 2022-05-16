Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

PSX stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.56. 33,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,597. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

