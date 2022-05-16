Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.71% of Columbia Sportswear worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,182.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 139,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 332,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

