Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

