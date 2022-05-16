Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.41% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $42,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,126,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

IOVA stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.