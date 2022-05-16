Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 28,600 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 934,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $46,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.