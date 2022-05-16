Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,545 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $52,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

NYSE CL opened at $78.40 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

