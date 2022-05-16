Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,827 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $48,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $273.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.47. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

