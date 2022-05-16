Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 268,054 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $43,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.73 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 431.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

