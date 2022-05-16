Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

NYSE:BA opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

