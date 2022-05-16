Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 1.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.55% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

NOCT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

