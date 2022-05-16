Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $119.81. 1,948,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16.

