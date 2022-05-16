Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

