Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,702 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of EPR opened at $50.19 on Monday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

