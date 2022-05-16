Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 23,677 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,343,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

