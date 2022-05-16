Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.