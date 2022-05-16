Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zendesk by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 17,788.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 303,285 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,022. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

