Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of AYX opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

