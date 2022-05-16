Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $11,371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

