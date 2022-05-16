Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,419 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $4,130,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.