Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 65,741 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,741 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

Shares of MAR opened at $166.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

