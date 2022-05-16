Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

STLD opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

