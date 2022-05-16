Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PHT opened at $7.17 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

