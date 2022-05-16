Piper Sandler Cuts Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $10.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $421,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.