Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY remained flat at $$6.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.09 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

