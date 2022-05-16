PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.98

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.22.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

