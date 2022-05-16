Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $36.77 Average PT from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

